Nearly 5,000 still without power in LA as heat wave continues

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and Southern California Edison crews are continuing to work to restore power to customers blacked out over the weekend amid the Southland's first summer heat wave of 2018. (KABC)

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Though temperatures are dropping slightly in Southern California on Monday, the heat wave is still causing power outages for thousands of residents.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and Southern California Edison crews are continuing to work to restore power to customers blacked out over the weekend amid the Southland's first summer heat wave of 2018.

As of about 3 p.m., the LADWP reported about 4,800 customers were off-grid in various areas in its jurisdiction.

Field crews have restored power to about 76,000 customers since Friday.

As of 9:45 a.m., Southern California Edison reported that 1,114 Los Angeles County customers were without power, with 796 customers affected in Orange County, 937 customers affected in Riverside County, 1,334 residents affected in San Bernardino County and 350 customers affected in Ventura County.

The DWP warned that outages requiring complex repairs may take longer than 48 hours.

"Customers are encouraged to continue conserving while remaining safe. Reduce electricity use in the afternoon and evening hours, especially from 2 to 9 p.m. by setting air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees and not using appliances like clothes washers and dryers until after 9 p.m.," the LADWP stated in a press release.

The outages come amid more hot yet slightly milder temperatures and high humidity levels on Monday.
