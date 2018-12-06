COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) --As a wet Southern California storm cell heads through Orange County, authorities are warning about flooding in Costa Mesa, Trabuco Canyon and other communities.
The Orange County Sheriff's Department has issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents who live near Trabuco Creek.
#OCSDPIO MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDER Effective immediately, OCSD has issued an Evacuation Order (Mandatory) for the private residents within Trabuco Creek. Hard road closures in effect at Trabuco Canyon at Rose Canyon and Trabuco Canyon at Plano Trabuco. pic.twitter.com/szW52fb9K0— OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) December 6, 2018
Roads are closed at Trabuco Canyon/Rose Canyon and Trabuco Canyon/Plano Trabuco.
Residents of Rose Canyon were advised to shelter in place because road access to Trabuco Canyon was not available.
In Costa Mesa, police are warning the public of flooding on a number of streets, with water accumulating up to four feet. In one dramatic image, a car appears to be nearly engulfed by water on the street.
Costa Mesa police said the following streets are flooded: 19th Street and Anaheim Avenue; 19th Street and Park Drive; 18th Street and Anaheim Avenue; 17th Street and Pomona Avenue.
More information for Orange County residents is available from the Sheriff's Department here.