OC rain: Evacuation orders issued in Trabuco Canyon, flooding seen in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa police are warning people to stay away from the flooded area of 17th Street and Pomona Avenue. (Costa Mesa PD/Twitter)

By ABC7.com staff
COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) --
As a wet Southern California storm cell heads through Orange County, authorities are warning about flooding in Costa Mesa, Trabuco Canyon and other communities.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department has issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents who live near Trabuco Creek.


Roads are closed at Trabuco Canyon/Rose Canyon and Trabuco Canyon/Plano Trabuco.

Residents of Rose Canyon were advised to shelter in place because road access to Trabuco Canyon was not available.

In Costa Mesa, police are warning the public of flooding on a number of streets, with water accumulating up to four feet. In one dramatic image, a car appears to be nearly engulfed by water on the street.

Costa Mesa police said the following streets are flooded: 19th Street and Anaheim Avenue; 19th Street and Park Drive; 18th Street and Anaheim Avenue; 17th Street and Pomona Avenue.

More information for Orange County residents is available from the Sheriff's Department here.
