Southern California forecast: Rain to arrive Friday night

Friday will see clear, chilly daytime conditions, but rain is expected to roll into parts of the Southland late in the evening.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The rain will move into Ventura County starting around 10 p.m. Friday, then the wet weather will make its way into Los Angeles County around 2 a.m. Saturday. Orange County and the Inland Empire will likely see the rain around 7 a.m. Saturday.

The rain-making system will gradually make its way out of Southern California by end of day Saturday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties, as well as the valleys and Inland Empire, will see highs in the low 60s on Friday. Overnight lows will dip into the low 40s and mid-30s.

The beach communities will see some haze and sun, with chances for rain in the evening. Highs will be cool in the low 60s. Swells from the west may bring in 2-4 foot surf. Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s.

Mountain areas will be sunny with the possibility of snow at night. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Temperatures will dip into the teens by nightfall.

Deserts will be sunny and cool with highs in the low 50s. Overnight lows will be in the mid-20s.

