Residents across CA report seeing bright light in sky from Sacramento to San Diego

Reports surfaced on Twitter of a large bright light in the sky resembling a meteor, which was seem from places across the state including Sacramento, Lynwood and San Diego.
One person's dashboard camera caught a glowing fireball shoot across the sky as he was driving through Oceanside.
Crappy dash cam but I caught the meteor. I was at N Melrose Dr & Cooper Dr. pic.twitter.com/CSNa3gOQCK— A Smol Aardwolf 🌱 (@AardwolfEssex) October 8, 2019
The entire country may also be in store for such sightings, as back-to-back meteor showers are expected to peak Tuesday and Wednesday, according to AccuWeather.
The Draconid meteor shower will reach its climax Tuesday evening, giving stargazers several chances to spot the celestial event.
The back-to-back meteor showers will give stargazers of all ages several chances to spot some shooting stars right from their backyard this week: https://t.co/IGhkoSYJ3z pic.twitter.com/4Dz1qEIUOx— AccuWeather (@accuweather) October 8, 2019
Usually considered a minor meteor shower, the Draconids can on occasion fill the sky with hundreds of fiery balls instead of the common 10 meteors per hour, said AccuWeather.