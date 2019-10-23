Santa Ana winds: Thursday's wind event may be strongest this season

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Strong Santa Ana winds are expected to pummel the Southland Thursday and Friday, triggering extreme fire danger across the region.The winds will steadily grow in strength throughout Thursday and are not expected to let up until Friday.The winds, with gusts reaching 40 to 50 mph at times, will be widespread and will impact all parts of Southern California. Plus, the relative humidity will be in the single digits. The combination will raise the fire danger to very high and critical levels.Los Angeles and Orange counties will be in the low 90s with very warm conditions Thursday.Similar conditions are expected in the valleys and Inland Empire, where it will be sunny and dry with temperatures reaching a high of 93.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.