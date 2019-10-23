Weather

Santa Ana winds: Thursday's wind event may be strongest this season

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Strong Santa Ana winds are expected to pummel the Southland Thursday and Friday, triggering extreme fire danger across the region.

The winds will steadily grow in strength throughout Thursday and are not expected to let up until Friday.

The winds, with gusts reaching 40 to 50 mph at times, will be widespread and will impact all parts of Southern California. Plus, the relative humidity will be in the single digits. The combination will raise the fire danger to very high and critical levels.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will be in the low 90s with very warm conditions Thursday.

Similar conditions are expected in the valleys and Inland Empire, where it will be sunny and dry with temperatures reaching a high of 93.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Power shutoffs could affect 300K Edison customers amid fire danger
Report: Firefighters were overwhelmed by Woolsey Fire's speed
Video shows deadly shot to back of teen's head from Fresno officer
2 dead, including suspect, in shooting at Long Beach bar
Astros fan dies on way home from ALCS win
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
Father arrested for DUI after Anaheim rollover crash with daughter in car
Show More
Woman sues Johnson & Johnson, claims baby powder caused her cancer
39 found dead in truck container in southeast England
Overeating leads to brain changes that feed your appetite: Study
Mom spooked after seeing 'ghost baby' in son's crib
Missing West Point cadet from Gardena found dead
More TOP STORIES News