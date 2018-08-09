The heat and humidity did not let up Thursday, especially in the valley areas of Los Angeles County.Some people who went out to Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia had no idea it would be so hot and humid."We encourage all of our guests to wear sunscreen, hydrate, hydrate, hydrate, lots of water," said Sue Carpenter, of Six Flags.Whether people were enjoying the park or just out and about in town, the heat was making life pretty miserable outdoors."We have misters at all of our major rides...but also it's basically know your body," Carpenter said. "Know to eat the light foods, the fruits, the waters, take time out, sit in the shade."One woman who was out shopping in Santa Clarita said the heat can affect sensitive people."There's real concerns about this heat, you know, elderly people, people with heart problems, people with asthma. And, especially with the fires, it's holding all this air quality and very bad conditions," Beverly Rousseau said.Los Angeles County firefighters celebrated the groundbreaking of a new fire station in Santa Clarita. They were thinking about the heat, fires and how it can affect everything."Firefighters are facing extreme fire conditions - none that we've ever seen in our lifetime - so when fires occur, they're burning faster, they're burning larger," Chief Daryl Osby said.