While it's been raining in many parts of the Southland, the mountain communities are seeing snow.In Mammoth Mountain, officials declared a "double dump alert" as about 2-3 feet of snow fell in the area since Tuesday night. Snow was still falling steadily by Thursday night.At least 14 inches fell within the last day.In Big Bear, one of the ABC7 cameras captured snow falling earlier Thursday. Drivers were taking it slow as the roads were covered in wet, slushy mush.Many pedestrians walking in the village were bundled up and trying to stay dry.