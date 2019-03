EMBED >More News Videos Both sides of the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine are back open Monday following an hourslong closure due to heavy snow and several traffic collisions.

Heavy snow trapped nearly 600 vehicles for hours Monday morning on State Route 38 between Angelus Oaks and Big Bear.The California Highway Patrol worked for hours to clear stranded motorists along the route.State Route 38 was finally reopened in both directions around 3 a.m. Chains are being required for all non-4-wheel-drive vehicles.