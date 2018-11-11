Nearly 45,000 Southern California Edison customers across the Southland could experience a public safety power shutoff amid severe weather conditions.
The power company said on its website that it has already notified the impacted customers of the potential for a shutoff, which could occur through Monday.
Shutoffs could impact customers in several dozen communities across Los Angeles, Ventura and Riverside counties. A full list is available on SoCal Edison's website.
Customers can check for outages at sce.com/outages or by calling 800-611-1911.
As of 11 a.m. Sunday, SoCal Edison reported zero customers without power due to a public safety shutoff. The utility said it had temporarily shut off power to 29 customers late Thursday and early Friday.
Red flag conditions remain in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
