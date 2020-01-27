Weather

SoCal forecast: Sunny skies, warm conditions expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunshine and warmer conditions on Monday as temperatures will mostly be in the 60s and 70s.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will reach a high of 74 with morning fog, while temperatures dip to 53 at night.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect warm conditions and a high of 74, with possible wind gusts of up to 40 mph in the morning.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe Bryant, 41, dies after helicopter crashes in Calabasas
2 OC coaches also killed in Calabasas helicopter crash
Thousands gather to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant
Grammys honors Kobe Bryant with Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men tribute
Grammys 2020: List of winners, nominees
A look back at Kobe Bryant's astonishing last game
Looking back at Kobe Bryant's Oscar win for 'Dear Basketball'
Show More
Kobe Bryant was proud of the basketball player Gianna had become
Lebron James recounts earliest memories of Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant talks about daughter Gianna in 2018 'Kimmel' interview
Kobe Bryant: 7 things to know about Los Angeles Lakers legend
Patient diagnosed with first case of coronavirus in OC
More TOP STORIES News