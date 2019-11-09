Weather

SoCal forecast: Sunshine, hot temperatures expected Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California can expect to see some of the hottest temperatures in the country on Saturday with a dome of high pressure lingering over the West Coast.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 89 on Saturday, with strong winds in the canyons.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and windy with temperatures reaching a high of 91 on Friday and Saturday.

