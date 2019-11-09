SoCal forecast: Sunshine, hot temperatures expected Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California can expect to see some of the hottest temperatures in the country on Saturday with a dome of high pressure lingering over the West Coast.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 89 on Saturday, with strong winds in the canyons.The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and windy with temperatures reaching a high of 91 on Friday and Saturday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.