SoCal heat wave continues Friday

The heat wave continues to linger over Southern California, with just the slightest dip in temperatures on tap for Friday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some fog in the morning, with a high of 87 by afternoon.The valleys and Inland Empire will remain hot, hitting 102 on Friday and staying around 100 well into next week.Beaches will provide some relief, with morning fog and a high of just 78.Mountains will be warm with a high of 86 and a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms.Deserts will be hot and sunny, hitting 108 on Friday and staying well over 100 past the weekend.