Drivers in Orange County see slight traffic delays as region gets doused with rain

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- As another strong storm moved into the region overnight, drivers hit the road to find their usual commutes impacted by the rain, including in Orange County.
A flash flood watch is in effect for parts of Orange County until 6 p.m. Wednesday.
By the time the storm clears, Los Angeles and Orange counties should see at least an inch or more of rain.
Meanwhile, communities hit by recent wildfires are cautioned to be on alert for possible flash flooding.
