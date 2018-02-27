WEATHER

SoCal storm brings fresh snow to local mountains

The storm brought plenty of snow to our local mountains, and a second wave of winter weather is slated to dump even more snow in the high country. (KABC)

By and Marc Cota-Robles
RUNNING SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) --
The storm brought plenty of snow to our local mountains, and a second wave of winter weather is expected to dump even more snow in the high country.

The San Bernardino Mountain communities received 6-7 inches of fresh snow, the San Gabriel Mountains community saw 2-4 inches. The Cajon Pass and the Grapevine saw several inches as well but remained open.

As for the local resorts, Snow Valley saw 7-8 inches of fresh powder and Bear Mountain saw 6 inches. Mt. Baldy and Mountain High saw 2-4 inches of new snow.

A second storm system is expected to enter the region Thursday night and last through Saturday. This second system may bring an additional 3-6 inches of new snowfall each day.

All schools in the Rim of the World School District and Bear Valley Unified School District were closed Tuesday due to the snow.

The weather proved hazardous for drivers, slipping and sliding on black ice in the high desert on Tuesday.



The weather proved hazardous for drivers, slipping and sliding on black ice. A big rig on its side was among 20 to 30 other cars that piled up early Monday morning in Phelan.

Highway 138 was shut down at State Route 2 but reopened around 9:15 a.m. The 138 was still shut down at Interstate 15 due to icy conditions, Caltrans said. For roads in the San Bernardino Mountains that were not shut down, chains were required in most areas.

Snow began falling in the grapevine Monday night as Caltrans and CHP officials warned drivers to be careful and pay attention to any road closures.


Residents in San Bernardino County woke up Tuesday to a frosty morning.

"I had to get a water bottle and pour it on my windshield so I had to get all the ice off. I couldn't even turn on my windshield wipers. I couldn't even open my door...my door was like frozen," said Aaron Hammond, an Oak Hills resident.
