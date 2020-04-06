Weather

SoCal storm brings threat of mud, debris flows to Holy Fire burn area near Corona

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A storm hitting Southern California is raising the concern of possible mud and debris flows in areas impacted by wildfires.

On Sunday, an evacuation warning was issued for neighborhoods in the Holy Fire burn area near Corona due to the potential of heavy rain.

The evacuation warning was issued for residents in Indian Canyon living in the Glen Eden and Grace A zones, the Riverside County Emergency Management Department said.



The warning is not a mandatory order but does mean there is a "potential threat to life and/or property," according to the department. Those with pets and livestock or who need additional time to evacuate were asked to leave.

The Holy Fire in 2018 burned more than 23,000 acres in Riverside and Orange counties. It is an area that has already seen mud flows during past storms.

Those in the Indian Canyon area who need assistance with temporary shelter can call 211.

The rainfall in Southern California arrived Sunday evening, with rain expected to last through the first half of the week.
