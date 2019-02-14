WEATHER

SoCal storm: Rockslide strikes cars in Malibu

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
Two cars were damaged by a rockslide in Malibu on Thursday as a strong storm dumped rain across the Southland.

The incident occurred on Malibu Canyon Road around 7:30 a.m.

A large rock came tumbling down the hillside and smashed into the windshield of a white Ford Focus. The rock did not go through the windshield but badly damaged the glass. Those inside the vehicle, who were headed to a wedding, were not injured.

A rock also struck another vehicle along Malibu Canyon. This time, the rock struck the car in the front right side, causing a flat tire and damage to the bumper.

A California Highway Patrol officer cautioned motorists driving through the area to be cautious of debris on the road.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrockslidecarsstormrainstorm damageroad safetyMalibuLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
OC evacuations: Trabuco Creek residents ordered to leave
Southern California storm brings heavy rainfall Thursday
Mandatory evacuation orders issued for Holy Fire burn area
Maui snow recorded at lowest level ever in Hawaii
More Weather
Top Stories
Southern California storm brings heavy rainfall Thursday
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at DTLA Metro station
OC evacuations: Trabuco Creek residents ordered to leave
PCH closed in Huntington Beach amid heavy rain, high winds
3 killed in Newport Beach home, police say
Jussie Smollett attack: Police questioning 2 persons of interest
Parents speak out about losing son to fentanyl overdose
Severe turbulence rocks flight from Orange County
Show More
Uber, LAPD join forces in new campaign to help stop sexual assault
Taxpayer advocates blast proposed California gas tax
Leap by Joel Embiid startles Oscar nominee Regina King
Mandatory evacuation orders issued for Holy Fire burn area
Deceased boy's mother testifies about herbalist's advice
More News