SoCal weather: Haze stays a few more days

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see warm temperatures again Sunday and some lingering haze in the air.

The smoke from the California wildfires is remaining trapped in the lower atmosphere for at least another day or so but it may clear up later in the week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties should see a high of 82 on Sunday with smoky air that is unhealthy for sensitive individuals.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a hot, hazy Sunday with a high of 92 degrees and unhealthy air quality for all.

