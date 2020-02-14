SoCal weather: Slightly cooler temps but heat sticks around Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see little to no relief from the heat Monday as sunshine and hot temperatures stick around after record-breaking temps were reported in some areas over the weekend.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect temperatures up to 85 degrees Sunday before average temps make their way back starting Tuesday. Thursday is expected to be the coolest day with a high of 79 on tap.
The valleys and Inland Empire saw triple-digit temperatures over the weekend but will get a slight reprieve with a high of 95 degrees.
Beaches will see pleasant conditions with a temperature of 74.
