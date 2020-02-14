Weather

SoCal weather: Light rain likely Wednesday with cool temperatures

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California is likely to see some light rain and cool temperatures on Wednesday, with a chance of thunderstorms in Orange County.

About one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch will fall in parts of Los Angeles and the Inland Empire, with up to about half an inch in Orange County.

Some isolated thunderstorms with brief lightning and heavy pockets of rain are also possible in Orange County.

Temperatures will remain in the low 60s.

Mountains can expect to see about 2-4 inches of snow at elevations over 5,000 feet, with a high temperature of 41 degrees.

Desert communities can also expect light showers with gusty winds and a high of 58 degrees.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.



Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness



7-Day Forecasts




Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13 killed in crash involving big rig, SUV in Holtville
Fire damages vacant commercial building in Harbor Gateway
Navy serviceman killed, 5 other Navy personnel injured in crash near Camp Pendleton
Obstacles remain as LAUSD targets April 9 for reopening
SoCal family mourns loss of beloved father to COVID
Man fatally shot in Hollywood; female suspect sought
Kelly Marie Tran proud to be latest Disney heroine
Show More
LA Zoo giraffe dies after giving birth to stillborn calf
'A Touch of Disney' releases full list of food for event including churros, DOLE whip
7 CA counties join red tier Tuesday
Doctors: Kids who had COVID need careful screening before resuming sports
Artists help lift spirits of people getting vaccines in OC
More TOP STORIES News