SoCal weather: Light rain likely Wednesday with cool temperatures

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California is likely to see some light rain and cool temperatures on Wednesday, with a chance of thunderstorms in Orange County.
About one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch will fall in parts of Los Angeles and the Inland Empire, with up to about half an inch in Orange County.
Some isolated thunderstorms with brief lightning and heavy pockets of rain are also possible in Orange County.
Temperatures will remain in the low 60s.
Mountains can expect to see about 2-4 inches of snow at elevations over 5,000 feet, with a high temperature of 41 degrees.
Desert communities can also expect light showers with gusty winds and a high of 58 degrees.
