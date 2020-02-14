Weather

SoCal weather: Powerful winds trigger red-flag warning for region

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see powerful winds blow through the region starting late Sunday night, leading to a red-flag warning for elevated fire danger.

Temperatures will remain cool - even chilly in some areas - as clouds continue to cover the area, but the winds mean the fire danger will be high.

Wind gusts in Santa Clarita, the San Fernando Valley and inland communities could reach 40-50 mph - and even hit at least 75 mph in some mountain communities.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures around 74 degrees Monday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will reach about 68 on Monday.

Mountain communities will be chilly, reaching a high of only around 39 degrees during the daytime.

The Santa Ana winds will begin to kick in Sunday night and are expected to strengthen by Monday. The National Weather Service says has the potential to down trees and power lines for wind prone mountain and valley areas of L.A. and Ventura counties.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

