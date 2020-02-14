SoCal weather: Strong winds, fire danger return Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see strong Santa Ana winds and dry conditions return on Monday, leading to increased fire danger.A red flag warning is in effect starting Monday morning, and it is expected to last through Tuesday night.Los Angeles and Orange counties on Monday should see some high clouds with winds through the canyons up to 45 mph and a high temperature of 71 degrees, dropping to 49 overnight.The valleys and Inland Empire on Monday will see a high of 73 with wind gusts in some areas reaching 55 mph.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.