SoCal weather: Warm temps, sunny skies expected Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see clear skies and warm temperatures on Friday, before a cooling-off for the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect to see sunny skies with a high of 75 degrees on Friday.Valleys and the Inland Empire will hit 80 degrees.Temperatures will cool off to the mid-60s for the weekends, with some clouds over the area. A new round of rain is possible for Tuesday.