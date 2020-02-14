Weather

SoCal weather: Warm temps, sunny skies expected Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see clear skies and warm temperatures on Friday, before a cooling-off for the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect to see sunny skies with a high of 75 degrees on Friday.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will hit 80 degrees.

Temperatures will cool off to the mid-60s for the weekends, with some clouds over the area. A new round of rain is possible for Tuesday.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot in leg during robbery at Beverly Hills restaurant
Young graduate from Corona dies in freak accident
New COVID-19 vaccine site to open at USC campus
Temecula veteran gets mortgage-free home thanks to Gary Sinise
Hackers expose info of LA-area private schools
Here's how in-person learning will look for middle and high schools
ABC7 hosts virtual town hall on reopening schools
Show More
What you need to know about weight loss surgery and COVID
Navy serviceman killed in convoy pileup near Camp Pendleton ID'ed
Powerful quake hits off New Zealand, prompting evacuations
Stimulus check updates: Senate begins marathon effort in push for relief
OCSD officer investigated for role in Capitol riot
More TOP STORIES News