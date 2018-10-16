Southern California weather forecast for Wednesday

The winds are dying down and Southern California should see warm temperatures and mostly clear skies Wednesday.The red-flag warning was lifted after powerful winds blew through the region Monday and then subsided by Tuesday evening.On Wednesday, Los Angeles and Orange counties should see clear skies and above-average temperatures, reaching a high of about 84 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and breezy with a high of 86.Beach communities will be sunny, with 2-4 foot surf and a high of 78.The mountain areas will be sunny and cool, reaching a high of only 54.Desert communities will be clear and breezy, with a high of 76.