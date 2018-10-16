WEATHER

Southern California weather forecast for Wednesday

SoCal will see a return to clear skies and warm temperatures Wednesday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The winds are dying down and Southern California should see warm temperatures and mostly clear skies Wednesday.

The red-flag warning was lifted after powerful winds blew through the region Monday and then subsided by Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles and Orange counties should see clear skies and above-average temperatures, reaching a high of about 84 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and breezy with a high of 86.

Beach communities will be sunny, with 2-4 foot surf and a high of 78.

The mountain areas will be sunny and cool, reaching a high of only 54.

Desert communities will be clear and breezy, with a high of 76.


7-Day Forecasts
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
