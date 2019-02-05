Southern California weather Wednesday

The rain has cleared out and Southern California will see mostly clear skies and cool temperatures Wednesday.Some rain could return Friday night and Saturday morning, but it isn't expected to be as heavy as the series of storms that hit the region last week.On Wednesday, Los Angeles and Orange counties will be mostly sunny with a high of 57 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire will see cool temps, with a high around 55.The beach communities will be sunny and cool, with 3-6 foot surf and a high of 57.Mountain areas will be sunny and cold, with a high reaching only 28, falling to 19 overnight.Deserts will be cold with highs in the mid-40sIf you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.