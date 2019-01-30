WEATHER

Steam rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago as temps plunge to -23 degrees

EMBED </>More Videos

Steam rises from a frozen Lake Michigan in Chicago as temperatures plunged to -23 degrees Wednesday morning.

CHICAGO --
As the Chicago area plunges into a deep freeze, steam is rising from a frozen Lake Michigan because the air is significantly colder than the lake.
Chicago set a new record low for January 30 when the mercury dipped to -23 degrees, with a wind chill of -49, at O'Hare International Airport. The high on Wednesday is only expected to be around -13 degrees.

A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect for the entire Chicago area until noon Thursday, with wind chills between -36 to -55, which can result in frostbite within minutes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherlake michiganwind chillcoldwinteru.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Deep freeze envelops Midwest, even stops the mail
Southern California weather forecast Wednesday
What is a snow squall?
Here's how planes get de-iced
More Weather
Top Stories
Suspect seen punching women in DTLA surrenders to police
No footage yet showing Jussie Smollett being attacked
Mother surrenders newborn twins at Hesperia fire station
SoCal homeless programs get $171M from federal government
Long Beach hospital dumps woman outside locked care facility, daughter says
Human-trafficking sting in CA leads to 339 arrests
Crenshaw proposes bill to stop Congress' pay during shutdown
Super Bowl 2019: Delicious recipes from ABC7
Show More
N.J. special ed teacher charged with having sex with student
Rams' Brandin Cooks surprises team custodian with Super Bowl tickets
Deep freeze envelops Midwest, even stops the mail
Death investigation underway after woman's body found in Griffith Park
Tyson recalls some chicken nuggets, contamination possible
More News