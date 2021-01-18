Strong winds headed to SoCal, bring chance of power shutoffs

SAN BERNARDINO (KABC) -- The wind was already howling in the North Park neighborhood in San Bernardino Monday afternoon where residents are bracing for yet another public safety power shutoff."Everyone is buying generators now, it's a pretty normal thing," said James Garcia."It's not a good normal. Nothing is a good normal anymore," said Joe Lunt.Many of the neighbors have invested in power generators because of how frequently the electricity goes out during wind events."Today, we made sure we have enough oil and gas to make sure the generator could be going for 25 to 30 hours. The most we've been shut off is 28 hours," said Mary Beth Norris.Norris says her big concern is her elderly neighbors."The thing that scares me frankly are the people who are on oxygen machines, they have no way of keeping it going once the battery goes on their oxygen machine."Potentially, more than 32,000 Southern California Edison customers in San Bernardino County could see outages over the next couple of days.In Ventura County, more than 113,000 customers were bracing for a potential outage."Very strong and damaging winds are expected Monday morning through Wednesday morning, and without rain in the last four weeks, forecasted high winds and high temperatures are bringing are elevated risk for wildfires," said Ron Gales with Southern California Edison.