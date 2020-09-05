SoCal heat wave: Massive crowds expected at beaches on Labor Day weekend amid of fears of COVID surge

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5343665" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> AccuWeather explains how heat waves form.

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Amid a sweltering temperatures and and an ongoing pandemic, hundreds of thousands of beachgoers are expected to flock to the sand in Southern California on Labor Day weekend.Officials urged people to conserve electricity to ease strain on the state's power grid and, in an effort to prevent a surge in coronavirus cases, to follow physical distancing and mask requirements when they hit recreational areas.By 8 a.m. Saturday, a parking lot near the Manhattan Beach pier was already full as visitors arrived early to secure a spot.All beaches in Los Angeles and Orange County are scheduled to remain open throughout the holiday weekend, officials said."My inkling is we will have a lot of people because you can't really travel, and the next best thing to a Hawaiian beach vacation is an LA beach staycation," said Pono Barnes, a spokesman for Los Angeles County lifeguards, who patrol 72 miles of coastline.