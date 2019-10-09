accuweather

Tips for getting through a long-term power outage

Power outages are usually only a short-term problem, but in extreme cases, they can last for days or even weeks. Preparation and awareness are the best tools for surviving a long-term power outage.

AccuWeather suggests stocking up on non-perishable foods and water. Perishable food in an unpowered refrigerator will only last two days at the most. Consider grilling food during a power outage that could render other appliances unusable.

Spare batteries and flashlights should be kept in an easily accessible place. Depending on the season, extra blankets, for when it's cold, and handheld fans, for when it's hot, are recommended.

While costly, a generator can also be beneficial during a long-term power outage. Depending on the model, a portable generator can offer enough electricity to power a refrigerator, cell phones, small appliances and computers. Click here to learn more about generators.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherpower outagedisasteru.s. & worldsevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
What to know about generators before a power outage
ACCUWEATHER
Wednesday night to bring 2nd meteor shower in 2 nights
Residents report seeing bright light in sky across CA
Pakistan earthquake kills 19, wounds 300
About 75 people gather at Area 51 gate, 2 people detained
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal Edison may cut power to 174K customers amid fire risk
How to prepare for a power outage
Long Beach named one of spookiest cities in U.S.
Diehard Dodgers fans captured by professional photographer
UCLA students urged to be on alert after series of on-campus burglaries
SoCal forecast: Sunny conditions on tap ahead of red flag warnings
Keep lost pets at home, save space at LA animal shelters
Show More
Dolphin stampede spotted off coast of Dana Point - Video
Taste of Thanksgiving at all Porto's SoCal locations
Man found dead on Venice Beach, prompting police investigation
Police department's humorous PG&E power shutdown 'tips' go viral
Lisa Frank fans can live out rainbow dreams in DTLA hotel
More TOP STORIES News