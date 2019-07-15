Weather

Beachgoers form human chain to rescue swimmer from rip currents at Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. -- Millions of people along the Gulf Coast are dealing with the aftermath as Tropical Storm Barry made landfall this weekend.

The video above shows beachgoers forming a human chain to rescue a swimmer from rip currents at Panama City Beach, Fla. on Sunday.

Reports say coastal Alabama and Florida began flying double red flags as the storm approached, warning beachgoers that the water was off limits.

After briefly becoming a Category 1 hurricane, the system weakened to a tropical storm as it made landfall near Intracoastal City, about 160 miles west of New Orleans, the National Hurricane Center said.

RELATED: Deputy injured when Tropical Storm Barry wave shatters window of his boat

Reports say there were about 40 water rescues performed in Panama City Beach on Sunday due to the extremely strong currents.

According to reports, one person died after getting stuck in a rip current at Panama City Beach over the weekend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherbeachesrescuetropical stormoceansrip currentu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police detonates pressure cooker found near Islamic Center of Northridge
4 injured after chase ends in crash in South L.A.
Expected ICE raids not seen so far Sunday, activists say
Huntington Beach camper, dog missing in Inyo National Forest
Pasadena police investigating death of woman found in parking lot
4.2-magnitude aftershock hits Ridgecrest area
L.A. churches offering sanctuary amid expected ICE raids
Show More
Protest held at Long Beach home of ICE official
Ray Diaz posts bail following arrest on suspicion of sexual assault
ADORABLE VIDEO: Animals cool off at the L.A. Zoo
131-acre Ventura County fire caused by target practice, firefighters say
Increase seen in sharks attacking sea lions off SoCal coast
More TOP STORIES News