VIDEO: Mud roars down road near Rice Canyon Elementary School

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) --Stunning video shows a torrent of mud and debris roaring down a road near a school in Lake Elsinore.
ABC7 viewer Michael Matull shot this video at the top of Mountain Street near Rice Canyon Elementary School on Thursday as heavy rain doused the area.
Fortunately, evacuation orders had been issued for the school about 15 minutes before this happened.
All evacuation orders have since been lifted.
#HolyFloodWatch All evacuation warnings have been lifted.@RivCoReady @CtyLakeElsinore pic.twitter.com/800PWSYNm8— CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) December 7, 2018