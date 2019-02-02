#SunValley: Flooding across all lanes of southbound I-5 near Sheldon St. Use an alternate route!



Crews are using two water pumps at this location, but they are having trouble keeping up with the amount of rain fall front the storm. pic.twitter.com/18xi9uFHmq — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) February 2, 2019

Wow. This is Tujunga and Hoss in Sun Valley. Completely flooded up above the sidewalk in some parts. A couch drifted into the middle of the roadway. #CAstorm @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/gN2vaHjv0i — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) February 2, 2019

The heavy rain caused major flooding in the Sun Valley area on Saturday, shutting a stretch of the 5 Freeway.Flooding prompted the closure of the 5 Freeway in both directions at Sheldon Street, the California Highway Patrol said.The deluge impacted surface streets in Sun Valley as well. There was major flooding at the intersection at Tujunga Avenue and Goss Street.It was so flooded at one point that the current carried two couches into the roadway. The rain water overflowed onto the sidewalks as well.