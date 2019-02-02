WEATHER

VIDEO: Heavy rain triggers street flooding, freeway closure in Sun Valley

EMBED </>More Videos

The heavy rain caused major flooding in the Sun Valley area on Saturday, shutting a stretch of the 5 Freeway.

By
SUN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
The heavy rain caused major flooding in the Sun Valley area on Saturday, shutting a stretch of the 5 Freeway.

Flooding prompted the closure of the 5 Freeway in both directions at Sheldon Street, the California Highway Patrol said.

The deluge impacted surface streets in Sun Valley as well. There was major flooding at the intersection at Tujunga Avenue and Goss Street.

It was so flooded at one point that the current carried two couches into the roadway. The rain water overflowed onto the sidewalks as well.
MORE: Latest Southern California forecast

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrainfloodingsevere weatherroad closureI-5Sun ValleyLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Ventura search-and-rescue team member killed in 5 Fwy crash
Evacuations issued for wildfire burn areas in Ventura, LA counties
WEATHER
Mandatory evacuations ordered in Holy Fire burn areas
VIDEO: Crew races to clear debris from raging Lake Elsinore flood canal
VIDEO: Flooded streets leave some motorists stranded in NoHo
VIDEO: Rain-swollen Los Angeles River roars in Glendale
More Weather
Top Stories
VIDEO: Rain-swollen Los Angeles River roars in Glendale
SoCal storm drenches region with torrential rain
VIDEO: Crew races to clear debris from raging Lake Elsinore flood canal
VIDEO: Torrential rain turns Malibu street into raging river
Ventura search-and-rescue team member killed in 5 Fwy crash
Mandatory evacuations ordered in Holy Fire burn areas
Trabuco Creek residents in OC under mandatory evacuation
VIDEO: Flooded streets leave some motorists stranded in NoHo
Show More
Cardi B declines Super Bowl halftime opportunity to support Kaepernick
Man's leg catches fire after being shot with stun gun in South Philly
Torrent of water tears through Challenger Park in Simi Valley: VIDEO
VIDEO: Ballona Creek rages through Culver City
Evacuations issued for wildfire burn areas in Ventura, LA counties
More News