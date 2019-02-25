Video shows rare 'ice tsunami' along Niagara River

@NiagParksPolice advising that @NiagaraParks Roads Department closing Niagara River Parkway near Mathers Arch. Strong winds blowing ice over the retaining wall from the lake. Drive with caution. Video courtesy @NiagRegPolice Insp. Garvey.... pic.twitter.com/RdXh5HYxfx — Niagara Parks Police (@NiagParksPolice) February 24, 2019

Incredible video out of Canada shows a rare scene along the Niagara River in Ontario near Lake Erie.Niagara Regional Police Service shared video of what's being described as an "ice tsunami.""An ice tsunami forms when strong winds push the ice from the water's surface onto land," said ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.60 mph winds blew huge chunks of ice over a retaining wall from the lake, creating a large pile of ice chunks along the road.It forced officials to close Niagara River Parkway to protect drivers.