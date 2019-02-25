WEATHER

Video shows rare 'ice tsunami' along Niagara River

EMBED </>More Videos

Incredible video out of Canada shows rare 'ice tsunami' along Niagara River, forcing officials to close parkway to protect drivers. (Niagara Regional Police Service)

ONTARIO --
Incredible video out of Canada shows a rare scene along the Niagara River in Ontario near Lake Erie.

Niagara Regional Police Service shared video of what's being described as an "ice tsunami."

"An ice tsunami forms when strong winds push the ice from the water's surface onto land," said ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

60 mph winds blew huge chunks of ice over a retaining wall from the lake, creating a large pile of ice chunks along the road.

It forced officials to close Niagara River Parkway to protect drivers.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathericestormcanadasnowtsunamifreezeu.s. & worldsevere weather
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Southern California weather Monday
Rare snowfall seen in cities across SoCal
Wet February alleviates drought in California
Some IE school districts cancel classes due to snow
More Weather
Top Stories
Culver City police: Missing baby's parents to be arrested for murder
Teen killed in Gardena drive-by shooting ID'd as student at Lawndale school
Oscars top moments: Lady Gaga, Spike Lee, 'Roma'
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges
VIDEO: Security guard punches woman suspected of shoplifting in Van Nuys
Oscars highlights: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform 'Shallow'
Oscars 2019: Trump goes after Spike Lee for 'racist hit'
Eyewitness This: Oscars recap, dolphin rescued at SoCal beach, new local Girl Scouts center
Show More
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Oscar winners celebrate at after parties all over LA
Eyewitness News celebrating 50th anniversary
Jussie Smollett's check to brothers obtained by ABC News
Stay at the original 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' gas station
More News