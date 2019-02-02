Mandatory Evacuation Issued for the Malibu West Neighborhood https://t.co/pH91IJqBpH — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) February 2, 2019

A street in Malibu was transformed into a raging river as a powerful storm unleashed torrential rain across the region on Saturday.The flooding occurred on Rainsford Place near Busch Drive near Zuma Beach. The level of the water and debris was rising by the minute. The mudflow was crashing against trees, up to 4 to 5 feet high up. The powerful mudflow carried large boulders and tree limbs down its path.The Los Angeles County Sheriff Department issued mandatory evacuations for the Malibu West neighborhood and the Paseo Canyon area midday Saturday. Residents were told to "leave immediately." The American Red Cross set up shelters at Pepperdine University and Santa Monica High School.The following road closures were in place in Malibu:- PCH from Broad Beach Road to Ventura County Line, Kanan Dume Road between PCH and Mulholland Highway, Decker Road (SR-23) northbound, Rainsford Place- PCH from Broad Beach Road to Ventura County Line, Kanan Dume Road between PCH and Mulholland Highway, Decker Road (SR-23) northbound, Rainsford Place- Roadways were flooded at the following locations: PCH at Trancas Canyon Road and PCH at Morning View Drive. Use caution.