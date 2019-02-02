WEATHER

VIDEO: California rain transforms Malibu street into raging river, evacuation ordered

EMBED </>More Videos

A street in Malibu was transformed into a raging river as a powerful storm unleashed torrential rain across the region on Saturday.

By
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
A street in Malibu was transformed into a raging river as a powerful storm unleashed torrential rain across the region on Saturday.

The flooding occurred on Rainsford Place near Busch Drive near Zuma Beach. The level of the water and debris was rising by the minute. The mudflow was crashing against trees, up to 4 to 5 feet high up. The powerful mudflow carried large boulders and tree limbs down its path.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Department issued mandatory evacuations for the Malibu West neighborhood and the Paseo Canyon area midday Saturday. Residents were told to "leave immediately." The American Red Cross set up shelters at Pepperdine University and Santa Monica High School.

The following road closures were in place in Malibu:
- PCH from Broad Beach Road to Ventura County Line, Kanan Dume Road between PCH and Mulholland Highway, Decker Road (SR-23) northbound, Rainsford Place
- PCH from Broad Beach Road to Ventura County Line, Kanan Dume Road between PCH and Mulholland Highway, Decker Road (SR-23) northbound, Rainsford Place
- Roadways were flooded at the following locations: PCH at Trancas Canyon Road and PCH at Morning View Drive. Use caution.

MORE: Latest Southern California forecast

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrainfloodingmudslidesevere weatherroad closureevacuationMalibuLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Ventura search-and-rescue team member killed in 5 Fwy crash
Evacuations issued for wildfire burn areas in Ventura, LA counties
WEATHER
Evacuations issued for wildfire burn areas in Ventura, LA counties
Mandatory evacuations ordered in Holy Fire burn areas
SoCal storm drenches region with torrential rain
Flooding, mud closes 101 in both directions in Santa Barbara County
More Weather
Top Stories
Ventura search-and-rescue team member killed in 5 Fwy crash
SoCal storm drenches region with torrential rain
Evacuations issued for wildfire burn areas in Ventura, LA counties
Flooding, mud closes 101 in both directions in Santa Barbara County
Mandatory evacuations ordered in Holy Fire burn areas
TSA officer falls from Orlando Intl. Airport hotel balcony: TSA
It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow
High-speed chase ends in head-on crash in Huntington Park
Show More
Virginia Gov. Northam says he wasn't in racist photo, won't resign
2 arrested in Texas in connection to fatal Inglewood Christmas shooting
Pasadena therapist suspected of sexually assaulting 2 clients
Mongols Motorcycle Club vows to fight trademark loss
Gardena students take part in tailgate party for Rams
More News