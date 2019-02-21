LOS ANGELES --February storms have caused a significant dent in California's drought conditions.
The U.S. Drought Monitor said Thursday that just over 67 percent of the state is totally free of any level of dryness.
Just under 30 percent is classified as abnormally dry, and less than 4 percent remains in either moderate or severe drought.
The drought conditions are confined to a far northern area along the California-Oregon border.
Three months ago, more than three-quarters of the state was in moderate to extreme drought and the remainder was abnormally dry.
Rain periodically fell Thursday in areas all over California as a cold but not very moist system impacted Southern California and showers lingered on the Central Coast. Chances of rain return to Northern California during the weekend and early next week.
If you would like to see the latest drought conditions across the country and side by side comparisons click here.