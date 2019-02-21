WEATHER

Wet February causes big dent in California drought conditions

Images from the U.S. Drought Monitor show drought conditions on Feb. 20, 2018, Jan. 1, 2019, and Feb. 19, 2019. (U.S. Drought Monitor)

LOS ANGELES --
February storms have caused a significant dent in California's drought conditions.

The U.S. Drought Monitor said Thursday that just over 67 percent of the state is totally free of any level of dryness.

Just under 30 percent is classified as abnormally dry, and less than 4 percent remains in either moderate or severe drought.

The drought conditions are confined to a far northern area along the California-Oregon border.

Three months ago, more than three-quarters of the state was in moderate to extreme drought and the remainder was abnormally dry.

Rain periodically fell Thursday in areas all over California as a cold but not very moist system impacted Southern California and showers lingered on the Central Coast. Chances of rain return to Northern California during the weekend and early next week.

If you would like to see the latest drought conditions across the country and side by side comparisons click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherdroughtrainsnowwinter stormCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
SoCal snow levels plummet due to cold air blast
Las Vegas gets rare snow, could see up to 3 inches
Eyewitness This: Snow levels drop in SoCal, more snow in Vegas, self-driving Teslas
Snow possible for all of Southern California except coast
More Weather
Top Stories
Snow possible for all of Southern California except coast
Jussie Smollett staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary,' police say
Torrance motor officer hurt in crash on 405 Fwy. near Long Beach
SoCal snow levels plummet due to cold air blast
Las Vegas gets rare snow, could see up to 3 inches
Some IE school districts cancel classes due to snow
Snow may cause 5 Fwy over Grapevine to shut down again
AT&T hiring 125 employees in Cerritos
Show More
Pope Francis calls for 'concrete' action at start of sex abuse summit
Eyewitness This: Snow levels drop in SoCal, more snow in Vegas, self-driving Teslas
Bodycam video shows deadly confrontation between deputy, man
Suspect ID'd in 1973 murder of 11-year-old Newport Beach girl
Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options
More News