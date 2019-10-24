accuweather

What are the diablo winds and how can they influence Northern California wildfires?

Santa Ana winds are one of the driving forces behind wildfires in Southern California, but diablo winds are a major concern in Northern California.

Diablo winds have the same mechanisms as Santa Ana winds. Offshore winds flow northeasterly over Nothern California's coastal ranges, AccuWeather explains. They usually bring warmer weather and drier air with them.

Unlike Santa Ana winds, though, Diablo winds are more common during the winter and autumn. They're the most dangerous in the autumn when vegetation is at its driest.

The name refers to the winds that blow into the Bay Area from Mount Diablo.

