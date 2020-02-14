SoCal weather: Severe heat wave to hit this weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An intense heat wave is hitting Southern California over the Labor Day weekend, potentially leading to record-setting temperatures and dangerous conditions.Temperatures will begin rising Friday, as Los Angeles and Orange counties see a high around 92 degrees, with unhealthy air quality for sensitive individuals. By Sunday, temperatures in downtown Los Angeles could hit a high of 107 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire will be even hotter, hitting 102 on Friday and 115 by Sunday. Palm Springs could see temperatures up to 120.Air conditioners are expected to be running full blast over the weekend, but officials have declared a Flex Alert, asking people to save power when possible to avoid the need for running blackouts.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.