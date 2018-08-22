WEATHER

What to do when you see a tornado while driving

Here's how to stay safe when you see a tornado while driving. (AccuWeather)

Once a tornado starts to form, it can touch down in seconds. Here are some tips from AccuWeather if you are driving during a tornado.

Do not attempt to outrun a tornado in your car. AccuWeather suggests that if you are far enough away from a tornado, drive in a 90-degree angle away from the twister.

If the tornado is close, abandon your car and seek shelter in a sturdy structure. If there are no buildings close by, find a low spot or ditch away from your car. AccuWeather says to avoid going into mobile homes, which are more dangerous than being in your car.

If you are stuck in your car, fasten your seatbelt and cover your head below your windshield and windows to avoid shattering glass.

AccuWeather says that you should not seek shelter under an underpass during a tornado. Winds from a tornado can accelerate through small spaces, making underpasses potentially dangerous.
