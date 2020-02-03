Wicked winds cause widespread damage, bring bone-chilling temps to SoCal

In addition to wind, it's going to be MUCH colder tonight through midweek. Lows in the low 30s for many areas tonight, and colder Mon & Tue nights. Hard freezes for interior sections!! #CAwx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/qmVMOLJZEa — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 3, 2020

Cold and gusty winds wreaked havoc across parts of the Southland late Sunday evening and Monday morning, downing trees and creating potentially dangerous conditions for drivers on the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine.The threat of light snow and steady, powerful wind gusts created a hazardous commute in the Grapevine area. The National Weather Service said Sunday evening that slick roads with black ice were possible due to cold temperatures, as wind chills were near or below zero.Those traveling through communities along Interstate 5 near the Grapevine were surprised by the bone-chilling weather and plunging temperatures."We were caught off guard... It just got cold right after sunset," said Armen Abelyan.Temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s into Monday and Tuesday nights, according to the NWS.Strong winds ripped a massive tree out of the concrete along Beachwood Drive in Hollywood. Part of a stairway leading up to a nearby home crumbled as the tree toppled onto the roadway and what appeared to be the wall of another resident's backyard.In Porter Ranch, a tree fell onto lanes of the 118 Freeway near Tampa Avenue, causing at least one crash.Joe Hernandez's sedan sustained significant front end damage, including a large branch lodged into the car's grille and a sheared tire."It just came out of nowhere. Everybody else was flowing with traffic, and I was looking straight ahead and next thing you know... it's like we go through a bale of hay," Hernandez said. "The car just starts breaking down and now I gotta stop."The hours-long cleanup prompted the California Highway Patrol to shut down the lanes. The freeway has since reopened.The whipping winds also caused a tree to crash onto a carport, crushing several vehicles on Gadsden Avenue in Lancaster.About a block away, another tree was toppled, falling on top of a two-story apartment building. It is unclear if any significant damage was reported.At least one person was transported to an area hospital after falling branches hit their vehicle.No injuries have been reported from the damaging winds.