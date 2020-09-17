Weather

Yosemite National Park to close Thursday night due to hazardous air quality

(Courtney Dunagan/Twitter)

FRESNO, Calif. -- The National Park Service has announced that Yosemite National Park will close to all visitors at 5 pm Thursday due to significant smoke impacts and hazardous air quality.

Park officials say that air quality is projected to be in the unhealthy to hazardous range over the next several days, so the park is expected to be closed at least throughout the weekend.

RELATED: 'Dead quiet,' orange haze in Yosemite National Park as Creek Fire burns

ABC30 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso says smoke has been blowing north into the park from the Creek Fire in Fresno and Madera Counties and the SQF Complex Fire in Tulare County.

RELATED: Creek Fire: 244,756 acres burned with 18% containment
RELATED: SQF Complex Fire: 122,835 acres burned, 12% contained

Yosemite is not alone in closing. Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks closed a few days ago because the SQF Complex Fire was approaching the park. National Forests in the area have also closed due to high fire risk.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheryosemite national parkyosemite national parkair qualitycreek firewildfire
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials: Man picked up pistol before deputies fatally shot him
Join ABC7, Red Cross to help families in need with Day of Giving for Western Wildfires
44 arrested in Beverly Hills for alleged EDD fraud
Bobcat Fire: New evacuation orders issued as blaze spreads
Hawaii to allow travelers to skip quarantine with virus test
Cause of Bobcat Fire remains under investigation - here's what we know so far
Actress Lori Loughlin to serve sentence in Victorville
Show More
Netflix 'Cheer' star charged with child pornography
LA County could move to red tier by October, allowing gyms, theaters to open
Pandemic turns synagogues into broadcast centers for Jewish holidays
Walmart raising hourly wages for employees in October
Scammers file fake EDD claims using random addresses: 'It's scary'
More TOP STORIES News