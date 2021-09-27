ABC Primetime

Wells Adams: 'I finally got my shot' to guest host 'Bachelor in Paradise'

By Jennifer Matarese
EMBED <>More Videos

Wells Adams talks about getting his shot to guest host 'Bachelor in Paradise'

NEW YORK -- Wells Adams is everyone's favorite bartender on "Bachelor in Paradise," but this week, he's taking on a new role.

Adams finally gets his chance to guest host, something he's been wanting to do for a while within "Bachelor Nation."

"I'm not really qualified to be a bartender, and like, I'm okay at that and I'm not qualified to give people advice, I'm not a therapist, but I was a radio host for 15 years, so it was the only thing I was qualified to go do," he said.

Adams also shouldered the late night/early morning responsibility of hosting the rose ceremonies on Paradise, as that week's guest host usually wouldn't stay up to do those.



"If I'm being honest, I was kind of doing that the entire season. Let's be fair, these big shot Hollywood-types would come in with their A/C trailers and say a couple of things and then I'd be up at 4:30 in the morning hosting the rose ceremony," Adams said. "I was glad I finally got my shot in there!"

Adams has been following the drama between Tia, Blake, and James and says he's team James, but loves to call Blake Tatty Daddy.

And sorry Team Kendall fans, Adams is sticking by his boy Joe the Grocer and says that he made the right choice with Serena.

"I do think that this one, in terms of Joe and Serena, is one that could really last," Adams said.

Don't miss the next episode of "Bachelor in Paradise" this Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.



ALSO READ: Meet the full cast of 'Dancing with the Stars' season 30
EMBED More News Videos

The cast of "Dancing with the Stars" season 30 includes a '90s heartthrob, a Spice Girl, popstar, country music star, and WWE champ, among others.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbachelor in paradiseabc primetimethe bacheloretteabcthe bachelor
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PRIMETIME
Fresh perspectives on reimagined version of 'The Wonder Years'
Lil Jon reveals favorite couples from 'Bachelor in Paradise'
Topher Grace, Jimmy Tatro talk season 2 of 'Home Economics'
Who won 'Dancing With the Stars'? Full list of former winners
TOP STORIES
Chase ends with man fighting CHP officers in Simi Valley - Video
LA County gas price reaches new 2021 high
Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola laid to rest at Covina funeral
Cheryl Burke says she has COVID-19
Pfizer to ask for approval of COVID vaccine for kids in matter of days
Mother, 2-year-old son killed in fall at Petco Park before Padres game
1 killed, 5 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Pacoima
Show More
Santa Monica breakfast spot OP Cafe permanently closes
Widow of man who died from COVID sues her longtime employer
Gabby Petito honored at memorial service on her native Long Island
Crete, Greece earthquake leaves 1 dead, 9 hurt
Here's what's in the bipartisan infrastructure bill
More TOP STORIES News