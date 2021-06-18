Palm Springs ties all-time record of 123 degrees amid excessive heat warning

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5343665" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> AccuWeather explains how heat waves form.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=1419602" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> While outside temperatures ranged between 87 and 93 degrees during those hours, our large thermometer we left inside the car topped out beyond 140 degrees in less than an hour.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- Palm Springs is on a hot streak, literally. The city smashed temperature records for the second day in a row.The city recorded a high of 123 degrees on Thursday, tying its all-time record high and shattering the day's previous high of 116 degrees, set back in 1961.On Wednesday, Palm Springs reached 120 degrees, also breaking a record set in 1961.Records for June 17 were also set in Idyllwild and Thermal. The high in Idyllwild was 96, breaking the previous record of 92 set in 1961. Daily records were also set in the mountain community Tuesday and Wednesday.The 118-degree high in Thermal broke the previous record for June 17 of 114, set in 2008.Meanwhile, excessive heat warnings that began Monday will continue through 9 p.m. Saturday in the Riverside County valleys and mountains, the Inland Empire, and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, and through 9 p.m. Sunday in the Coachella Valley.The record breaking temps comes as the Southland, along with much of the Western U.S., continues to sizzle under a sweltering heat wave.The high pressure system over the Southwestern United States remains in place and will keep most of the region blazing hot through Saturday, forecasters said. A separate wave of high pressure is rotating through Southern California, bringing a slight chance of rain showers throughout Riverside County Friday morning.The system will begin weakening on Sunday, when temperatures are expected to begin subsiding, the weather service said.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.