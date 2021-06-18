Weather

Palm Springs ties all-time record of 123 degrees amid excessive heat warning

EMBED <>More Videos

Palm Springs ties all-time record of 123 degrees

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- Palm Springs is on a hot streak, literally. The city smashed temperature records for the second day in a row.

The city recorded a high of 123 degrees on Thursday, tying its all-time record high and shattering the day's previous high of 116 degrees, set back in 1961.

On Wednesday, Palm Springs reached 120 degrees, also breaking a record set in 1961.

Records for June 17 were also set in Idyllwild and Thermal. The high in Idyllwild was 96, breaking the previous record of 92 set in 1961. Daily records were also set in the mountain community Tuesday and Wednesday.

See weather alerts here.

The 118-degree high in Thermal broke the previous record for June 17 of 114, set in 2008.

Meanwhile, excessive heat warnings that began Monday will continue through 9 p.m. Saturday in the Riverside County valleys and mountains, the Inland Empire, and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, and through 9 p.m. Sunday in the Coachella Valley.

See the latest 7-day forecast here.

RELATED VIDEO | How heat waves form
EMBED More News Videos

AccuWeather explains how heat waves form.



The record breaking temps comes as the Southland, along with much of the Western U.S., continues to sizzle under a sweltering heat wave.

The high pressure system over the Southwestern United States remains in place and will keep most of the region blazing hot through Saturday, forecasters said. A separate wave of high pressure is rotating through Southern California, bringing a slight chance of rain showers throughout Riverside County Friday morning.

The system will begin weakening on Sunday, when temperatures are expected to begin subsiding, the weather service said.

WATCH | Can you bake cookies in a hot car?
EMBED More News Videos

While outside temperatures ranged between 87 and 93 degrees during those hours, our large thermometer we left inside the car topped out beyond 140 degrees in less than an hour.



Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherpalm springsriverside countyrecordheatweather recordheat wavesevere weather
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Newsom assaulted by 'aggressive' man on CA street
CA launches electronic vaccine verification
Couple accused in killing of Aiden Leos plead not guilty
FACEism: How racist history of swimming continues to leave ugly mark
Here's what will be closed or open for Juneteenth
New online vaccine record not working? Here's how to fix it
Poorer communities have fewer trees to offer shade, combat climate change
Show More
Kids dive for cover in brazen NY shooting caught on video
US Catholic bishops OK steps toward possible rebuke of Biden
Red Cross facing severe shortage of donated blood
Robocall-like tech used to get to front of EDD line
IE hospital reflects on its darkest days while looking ahead to herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News