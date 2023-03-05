Three people, an elderly woman and two children, died in an apartment fire in West Covina overnight, authorities said.

Elderly woman, 2 children dead after fire rips through apartment in West Covina

WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people, an elderly woman and two children, died in an apartment fire in West Covina overnight, authorities said.

The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. Sunday at the apartment complex along Amar Road, according to the West Covina Fire Department. When firefighters arrived, they encountered large flames ripping through multiple windows of the building.

The blaze was eventually extinguished. Details about the identities and relationship of the three victims have not been released.

One unit sustained severe damage in the fire, while other nearby units had some smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.