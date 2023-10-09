Liquor store clerk, 34, shot to death while confronting robbery suspects in West Covina

Police in West Covina are searching for suspects who held up a liquor store and fatally shot the store clerk who confronted them.

WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in West Covina are searching for suspects who held up a liquor store and fatally shot the store clerk who confronted them.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Big Bob's Liquor & Market convenience store on Puente and Sunset avenues, according to the West Covina Police Department.

Police say two men entered the store and stole merchandise. When the clerk confronted them, they opened fire.

The clerk, only identified as a 34-year-old man, was found outside the store suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Detectives at the scene Monday morning told Eyewitness News that the suspects did not take money - but they did get away with an undetermined amount of alcohol.

A description of the suspects was not available, but authorities say they fled in a vehicle.

The liquor store, which is run by a family, has been a community mainstay for decades. Customers who frequent the store passed by Monday morning and were shocked to learn about what happened.

"It's very unfortunate that this has happened because this is a wonderful family... and hopefully we can all come together and help them," one woman said.

Anyone with information about the incident are urged to contact police at (626) 939-8688.