3 suspects target jewelry store at West Covina mall in latest smash-and-grab, police say

WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store inside a West Covina mall.

It happened Friday evening at the Plaza West Covina mall.

Investigators tell Eyewitness News three suspects seen wearing hoods and ski masks robbed the jewelry store using hammers. They said they took off and jumped into a waiting vehicle.

No injuries have been reported.

Officers are currently at the mall investigating the scene.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.