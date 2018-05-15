West Covina Mayor Mike Spence involved in drug investigation

Costa Mesa police are investigating a drug-related incident involving West Covina Mayor Mike Spence. (KABC)

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) --
Costa Mesa police are investigating a drug-related incident involving West Covina Mayor Mike Spence.

Investigators said it all stems from an incident that occurred shortly after midnight on May 4, when police officers responded to a medical aid call at the 2000 block of Newport Boulevard. The call involved two individuals, including Spence, police said.

Officers found controlled substance items at the scene. According to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune, Spence was found unconscious at the scene. He was taken to the hospital but not arrested.

Spence has admitted to substance abuse problems in the past after a 2016 DUI citation.
