WEST HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dramatic video captured the moment the driver behind the wheel of a Bentley crashed in West Hills Tuesday morning.The crash happened around 3 a.m. at Vanowen Street and Valley Circle Boulevard. Video shows the vehicle careening down the street and hitting several other parked cars. The driver was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.Nobody else was hurt in the crash, but there was a trail of destruction left behind.A cause for the crash was not immediately clear.