25-year-old hiker suffers 'significant traumatic injuries' after falling 100 feet in West Hills

WEST HILLS, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters are responding to hoist a 25-year-old man who fell about 100 feet and sustained "significant traumatic injuries" while hiking in the area of 6800 Valley Circle Blvd. in West Hills, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The incident is under investigation.This is a developing story. The latest information will be added here when it becomes available.
