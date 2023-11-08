The owners of an English Bulldog are looking for their precious pet who they was stolen from them at gunpoint in West Hollywood.

Couple's beloved dog stolen at gunpoint in West Hollywood: 'A piece of me is missing'

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The owners of an English Bulldog are looking for their precious pet who they was stolen from them at gunpoint Monday night in West Hollywood.

The theft happened around 11:38 p.m. in the 1100 block of Olive Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

According to sheriff's deputies, two or three men pulled up in a black Jeep while Justin Garcia was walking his dog, Capone. That's when the armed men demanded the dog.

"One came out and the other came out. One had a gun on him and he said 'Give me your dog or die,'" the owner's girlfriend Sasha Pabirskaya said.

The thieves allegedly rummaged through Garcia's car, grabbed Capone and took off.

"It's so cruel in so many ways to the owner of the dog, the dog. It's so upsetting," neighbor David Elliott told Eyewitness News.

Garcia and Pabirskaya drove around all night looking for Capone.

"We couldn't go home until 5 in the morning," Pabirskaya said. "It's impossible being at home; all his things are everywhere. I just want him back."

According to Pabirskaya, Capone is 2 years old. She gave him to Garcia as a birthday present.

She says they're in a very dog-friendly neighborhood. They're hanging up fliers around West Hollywood hoping to bring attention to the devastating dognapping.

"I feel like a piece of me is missing," Pabirskaya said. "They took my heart."

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station at (310) 855-8850.