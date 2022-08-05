Inmate escapes from sheriff's transport in West Hollywood, prompting manhunt

An inmate who was being loaded into a Los Angeles Sheriff Department transport broke free and ran into a West Hollywood neighborhood, prompting a massive search, authorities said.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- An inmate who was being loaded into a Los Angeles Sheriff Department transport Friday morning broke free and ran into a West Hollywood neighborhood, prompting a massive search, authorities said.

The escape occurred around 7 a.m. Friday at the West Hollywood Sheriff's station in the 8800 block of Santa Monica Blvd.

Deputies immediately set up a perimeter and began combing the are for the suspect.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot, 4-inches tall man wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, white shoes and is said to be handcuffed.

The charge that the inmate had been in jail for was not disclosed.

The bus was going to take him to court at the time of the escape, LASD said.