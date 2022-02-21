Arts & Entertainment

LASD disperses hundreds gathered outside 'The Roxy' on Sunset after rapper Yeat a no-show

EMBED <>More Videos

LASD disperses hundreds gathered in WeHo after rapper Yeat a no-show

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies shut down Sunset Boulevard Sunday night, and dispersed a crowd of about 1,000 people after an event at The Roxy Theater was oversold, and the act was a no-show.

The large crowd poured into the street after the hip-hop artist "Yeat" failed to show up at the event. That followed people apparently trying to force their way inside.

The call about the large crowd that gathered at the Roxy, located at 9009 Sunset Boulevard, came in at 7:57 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Tracy Koerner.

"It appears the venue oversold the event," Koerner said. "Too many people and not enough tickets."

Sheriff's deputies shut Sunset down, and dispersed the crowd.

There were no arrests, officials said. No further details were immediately known.



City News Service contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwest hollywoodlos angeles countyconcertwest hollywoodlos angeles county sheriff's departmententertainment
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
14-year veteran of Huntington Beach PD killed in helicopter crash
4 injured in building fire near Knott's Berry Farm, authorities say
Woman killed in head-on crash after driver made U-turn on freeway: CHP
Biden, Putin agree to summit later this week
Ukrainian community rallies in LA demanding Russia end invasion threat
Why Americans should care about the Ukraine-Russia conflict
Justin Bieber postpones concert due to COVID-19 outbreak within team
Show More
Brush fire breaks out in hills above Altadena, scorches several acres
Presidents Day 2022: What's open and closed
LA County's COVID hospitalizations continue to fall
'Fight for Air Climb' participants raise over $230K for lung health
Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms
More TOP STORIES News